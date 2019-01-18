App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 115: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated January 17, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank (FB) reported PAT of INR3.3b (6% ahead of our estimate) for 3QFY19, led by controlled provisions of INR1.9b (-34% QoQ). PPoP increased 26% YoY to INR7.1b, despite the bank making MTM provisions of INR350m for pension liabilities. For 9MFY19, PPoP grew 18.0% YoY to INR20b, while PAT increased 17.5% YoY to INR8.6b.


Outlook


We revise up our FY19/20 PAT estimate by 6%/3% and raise the target price to INR115 (1.4x Sep'20E BV). Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

