Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 115: Motilal Oswal

Federal Bank (FB) reported PAT of INR3.3b (6% ahead of our estimate) for 3QFY19, led by controlled provisions of INR1.9b (-34% QoQ). PPoP increased 26% YoY to INR7.1b, despite the bank making MTM provisions of INR350m for pension liabilities. For 9MFY19, PPoP grew 18.0% YoY to INR20b, while PAT increased 17.5% YoY to INR8.6b.

Outlook

We revise up our FY19/20 PAT estimate by 6%/3% and raise the target price to INR115 (1.4x Sep'20E BV). Maintain Buy.

