    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 115: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated May 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Federal Bank


    Lower margins, less Treasury income and higher opex led to a ~500bp weakened C/I ratio; moderating provisions, however, counterbalanced the weak operating performance keeping RoA at 1% for Federal bank. Asset quality improved as slippages were less than anticipated. With the lower formation of stress than earlier envisaged, recoveries in earnings would be better. Given the bank’s strong liability franchise and capitalisation, it is set to gain market share in the near term.



    Outlook


    We maintain our positive view on it with a Rs.115 target, valuing it at 0.9x P/ABV on its FY24e book.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Federal Bank #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 07:19 pm
