Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 110: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank’s (FEDBK) strategy to have a pan-India presence will drive growth and granularity of its loan book. Bank has been proactive in recognising stress and has been actively trying to improve the quality of its book. FEDBK’s efforts to diversify its income source by investments in related businesses, adding new streams to fee and other income are bearing fruits.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 110.

