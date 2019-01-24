App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:50 PM IST

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank


Fresh slippages moderated to Rs 426 crore in Q3FY19 but were higher compared to guidance. Slippages in the SME segment stayed elevated at Rs 192 crore vs. Rs 169 crore in Q2FY19. A higher reduction led to steady GNPA ratio at 3.14% vs. 3.11% in Q2FY19. Provision coverage ratio increased ~200 bps QoQ to 64.2%. The bank has exposure of Rs 245 crore to three SPVs of IL&FS, classified as standard. Provision in lieu of the same is at ~7.5% of exposure NII came in at Rs 1077 crore, up 13.4%YoY, on the back of stable margins of 3.17% & healthy credit growth of 25% YoY. Opex came higher led by pension (~Rs 45 crore) & CSR expense (Rs 12 crore). PPP came at Rs 708 crore vs. estimate of Rs 749 crore, up 16% YoY Post higher provision in previous quarters, credit cost moderated to Rs 190 crore. Accordingly, PAT growth came in healthy at 28.3% YoY to Rs 333.6 crore vs. estimate of Rs 288 crore Business growth continued to stay healthy. Gross advances rose 25% YoY to Rs 107065 crore, with higher growth in corporate segment at 31% YoY. Deposit grew ~23% YoY to Rs 123457 crore.


Outlook


We retain our BUY rating with a target price of Rs 110, valuing at 1.7x FY20E ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

