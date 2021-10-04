MARKET NEWS

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 110: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated October 01, 2021.

October 04, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank is transforming itself into a next-gen private bank via its neo-banking tie-ups across assets, liabilities, and payments businesses. This should not only help the bank thrive in the new era of banking, but also reduce the incremental cost of business and garner better fees/revenues in the long run. The bank's retail portfolio has traditionally been dominated by secured mortgages and gold loans. However, it has now diversified into higher-margin CV, MFI, PL and Card businesses, which should drive up NIMs and thus RoA>1% (otherwise been a key irritant) in the long run. In our view, the three-year extension of the MD & CEO term provides management stability (missing among peers) and strategic continuity. The bank's NBFC unit Fedfina has built a healthy loan book (>Rs47bn) and could potentially see value unwinding as it gains scale.



Outlook


Federal Bank remains our preferred pick in the small/mid-cap space, apart from Equitas, given its better liability/asset quality profile, management stability, digital adoption and expected improvement in return ratios. Retain Buy with a TP of Rs110 (1x Sep'23E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 4, 2021 02:31 pm

