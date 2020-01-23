App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 108: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated January 20, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank


FB posted better earnings at Rs4.4bn (PLe: Rs3.97bn) on back of much lower than anticpated provisioning which we would have been wanted otherwise as PCR without the technical write-offs dropped by 260bps QoQ to 46% and has come off from ~50% in FY19 end. Key positive was lower non-corporate slippages this quarter, although headline slippages came in higher at Rs 5.93bn led from two lumpy known corporate accounts. The core performance momentum has slowed down as macro economic growth factors continue to affect this bank as well similar to peers, but lowered slippage rate in non-corporate if continues can be key driver of overall asset quality sentiments.


Outlook


Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs 108 (from Rs 102) based on 1.4x Sep-21 ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 23, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

