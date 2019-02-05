App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal bank; target of Rs 107: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Federal bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 107 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on Federal bank


Federal Bank reported mixed set of numbers with strong loan growth of 24% across both (Retail + Wholesale) segments. Net Profit grew sharply by 28% at Rs. 334 cr vs Rs. 260 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year aided by higher other income and slightly higher provision during the quarter.


Outlook


We have revised our loan growth estimates for FY20 to 24% from 17% earlier, valued the stock at P/ABV of 1.6 x its FY20E ABV, and arrived at a fair value of Rs. 107 per share giving a potential upside of 20%. We have ‘BUY’ rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #Federal Bank #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.