Buy Federal bank; target of Rs 107: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Federal bank

Federal Bank reported mixed set of numbers with strong loan growth of 24% across both (Retail + Wholesale) segments. Net Profit grew sharply by 28% at Rs. 334 cr vs Rs. 260 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year aided by higher other income and slightly higher provision during the quarter.

Outlook

We have revised our loan growth estimates for FY20 to 24% from 17% earlier, valued the stock at P/ABV of 1.6 x its FY20E ABV, and arrived at a fair value of Rs. 107 per share giving a potential upside of 20%. We have ‘BUY’ rating on the stock.

