Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 105: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank (FB) reported above-estimated PAT of INR2.7b in 2QFY19, led by strong other income and controlled provisions. PPoP increased 19.6% YoY (+15.7% QoQ) to INR6.9b. Our full-year estimate suggests FB should deliver PAT of INR6.1b in 2HFY19 (after INR5.3b for 1HFY19). NII stood at INR10.2b (+13.7% YoY/+4.3% QoQ, in-line), which, coupled with 12.4% YoY growth in other income, drove 13% YoY growth in total revenue. NIM improved to 3.15% (+3bp QoQ), led by a slight improvement in yields (+4bp QoQ to 9.17%), while cost of deposits improved by 2bp QoQ to 5.66%. Loan growth was robust at 25.2% YoY (+7% QoQ), led by 39% YoY growth in corporate loans. Retail book also maintained strong traction with 19.6% YoY growth, while SME book growth was relatively modest. Deposits grew 21.6% YoY to INR1.2t. CASA mix stood at 33.4% (-8bp QoQ).

Outlook

FB has delivered a relatively strong performance in a quarter that appeared challenging on account of Kerala floods and continued cleansing of balance sheet. The bank has maintained healthy levels of business growth and is well positioned to gain market share in both corporate and retail segments. Management has sounded confident to maintain gross slippages at INR14-15b for FY19 and aims to deliver exit RoA of 1%. We have tweaked our estimates and revised our target price to INR105 (1.7x FY20E ABV). Maintain Buy.

