Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 105: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Federal Bank
Federal Bank Ltd, is an Indian commercial bank in the private sector, headquartered in Kerala, having 1,282 branches and 1,885 ATM/Recyclers with a loan book size of Rs.1,44,926cr. Advances grew by 9.5% YoY supported by growth in agriculture and SME advances. Total deposit grew 5.2% YoY with CASA account growing 15% YoY. CASA ratio improved to 36.9%. Net Interest Income improved 7.4% on a YoY basis while declined 0.9% sequentially due to margin contraction. NIM declined 11bps to 3.16%. Asset quality has seen improvement due to strong recovery and lower slippages which helped in bringing down the credit cost during the quarter to 0.27%. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 65.5% compared to 65.8% in Q3FY22.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs.105 based on 1.0x Adj.BVPS of FY24E.
