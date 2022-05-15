English
    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 105: Geojit

    Geojit recommended is bullish on Federal Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

    Geojit's research report on Federal Bank


    Federal Bank Ltd, is an Indian commercial bank in the private sector, headquartered in Kerala, having 1,282 branches and 1,885 ATM/Recyclers with a loan book size of Rs.1,44,926cr. Advances grew by 9.5% YoY supported by growth in agriculture and SME advances. Total deposit grew 5.2% YoY with CASA account growing 15% YoY. CASA ratio improved to 36.9%. Net Interest Income improved 7.4% on a YoY basis while declined 0.9% sequentially due to margin contraction. NIM declined 11bps to 3.16%. Asset quality has seen improvement due to strong recovery and lower slippages which helped in bringing down the credit cost during the quarter to 0.27%. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 65.5% compared to 65.8% in Q3FY22.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs.105 based on 1.0x Adj.BVPS of FY24E.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Federal Bank #Geojit #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 08:30 pm
