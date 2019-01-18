App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 102: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 102 in its research report dated January 17, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank


FB's earnings of Rs3.3bn (PLe: Rs2.9bn) was better than expectations on back of relatively lower provisioning and strong other income. NII growth has been slower at 13.4% YoY, lower than B/s growth from last two quarters as NIMs pick up has been slower. Asset quality saw slight deterioration with slippages similar to trend levels with this quarter led from SME. Key positives were sustained CASA growth of 24% YoY, PCR improved to 46% and strong other income led from fee income. Bank's ROA improvement delta lies in NIM recovery & lowering opex/assets which restricts our trading multiples to 1.5x despite strong loan growth, improving fees and stable liability franchise.


Outlook


We retain BUY with TP of Rs102 (unchanged) based on 1.5x Sep-20 ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.