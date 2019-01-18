Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 102: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank

FB's earnings of Rs3.3bn (PLe: Rs2.9bn) was better than expectations on back of relatively lower provisioning and strong other income. NII growth has been slower at 13.4% YoY, lower than B/s growth from last two quarters as NIMs pick up has been slower. Asset quality saw slight deterioration with slippages similar to trend levels with this quarter led from SME. Key positives were sustained CASA growth of 24% YoY, PCR improved to 46% and strong other income led from fee income. Bank's ROA improvement delta lies in NIM recovery & lowering opex/assets which restricts our trading multiples to 1.5x despite strong loan growth, improving fees and stable liability franchise.

Outlook

We retain BUY with TP of Rs102 (unchanged) based on 1.5x Sep-20 ABV.

