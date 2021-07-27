Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 100: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Federal Bank

Higher Treasury income and lower opex led to a sharp ~28% sequential increase in Federal Bank’s Q1 operating profits. Higher provisions during the quarter, however, kept earnings subdued, with the RoA at ~0.8%. With the lower formation of stress than earlier envisaged, recoveries in earnings would be better. Given the bank’s strong liability franchise, coverage and capitalisation, it is well placed to withstand Covid-related stress in the near term.

Outlook

We maintain our positive view on the bank with a target of Rs100, valuing it at 0.9x P/ABV on its FY23e book.

