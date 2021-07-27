MARKET NEWS

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 100: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated July 25, 2021.

July 27, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Federal Bank


Higher Treasury income and lower opex led to a sharp ~28% sequential increase in Federal Bank’s Q1 operating profits. Higher provisions during the quarter, however, kept earnings subdued, with the RoA at ~0.8%. With the lower formation of stress than earlier envisaged, recoveries in earnings would be better. Given the bank’s strong liability franchise, coverage and capitalisation, it is well placed to withstand Covid-related stress in the near term.



Outlook


We maintain our positive view on the bank with a target of Rs100, valuing it at 0.9x P/ABV on its FY23e book.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

