Buy Federal Bank of Rs 185: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank (FB) hosted its Analyst Day on 28-Feb-2023, offering an update on the progress till date as well as future growth plans encompassing increasing share of high-margin products (currently at 21%), fortifying market leadership in select products, improving core fees and operating leverage to sustain higher RoAs. Bank re-orienting its loan portfolio towards high-yielding loans, without compromising on quality: FB seems more confident about delivering growth, coupled with better margins and thus higher RoAs. While it expects credit growth of 18-20% in FY23 and a mid-to-high teen growth in the medium term, it would not hesitate to put the pedal to the metal, as & when opportunity arises, for accelerating growth. Retail and SME/Commercial banking will remain the key growth drivers, while incremental focus will be on upping the share of unsecured loans from current 7% including CC/PL to drive up margins (>3.2%). FB aspires to make place among the top-7 players in the cards business by 2024. On the secured front, high-margin products like Gold loan (to double in 3 years), MFI (to double by FY26E, from the current Rs10.5bn) and CV/CE (including pre-owned share to increase to 20%, from the current 4-5%) would also see quicker growth.

Outlook

We retain BUY on the stock, with TP of Rs185/share (valuing the standalone bank at 1.5x Dec-24E ABV and subsidiary at Rs8/share), which provides a decent >40% upside. We believe Federal Bank offers an attractive investment opportunity (trading at 1.1x FY24E/1x FY25 ABV) in the USD3-4bn market-cap space within the financial sector.

Broker Research