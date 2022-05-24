English
    Buy Faze Three; target of Rs 405: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Faze Three has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 405 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Faze Three


    Through its differentiated product offerings and business model, Faze Three (FTL) stands apart from other home textile players. It manufactures and exports multiple home textile product categories (apart from bed sheets, towels that currently other listed players specialise in) with bathmats & rugs being the dominant category (~80% of revenues). US, UK/Europe regions contribute ~90% of its overall revenues. Top 15 customers comprise very large retail chains such as Walmart & Target • Vertically integrated business model with in-house capability of design & development. FTL’s order book is mostly backed by customer commitments.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price. We value Faze Three at Rs 405 i.e. 13x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Faze Three #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2022 01:45 pm
