Buy Exide; target of Rs 225: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Exide

Exide (EXID)’s 4QFY23 revenue growth was below estimate and margins were hit by higher lead prices. While OEM demand is good, replacement and exports are likely to improve from FY24E. EXID’s li-ion foray is progressing well, with battery pack assembly revenue expected to commence from FY24 and li-ion cell manufacturing to start in FY26. However, evolving competitive landscape for li-ion cell manufacturing due to rising demand for EVs makes it difficult to assess the potential for EXID’s success in this domain.

Outlook

We maintain our FY24E/FY25E EPS. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR225 (based on 12x Mar’25E S/A EPS + INR34/sh value from HDFC Life stake). We are currently not ascribing any value to its li-ion battery/cell manufacturing foray.

