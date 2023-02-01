English
    Buy Exide; target of Rs 215: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Exide recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    February 01, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Exide

    Exide (EXID)’s 3QFY23 revenue growth was below our estimate largely led by weaker mix. Softening lead prices benefitted gross margin but operating deleverage restricted margin expansion. We, however, expect a sustained recovery, fueled by OEM production and after-market growth, with a continuous shift from the unorganized to the organized segment. However, disruption from new chemistries is evolving at a much faster face and will influence both auto and industrial businesses. We raise our FY23E EPS to factor in the benefit from benign RM costs thus aiding margins while maintaining our FY24E EPS.


    Valuing the stock at ~12x standalone Dec’24E EPS + INR36/share for a stake in HDFC Life Insurance (@ 40% Holdco discount), we retain our BUY rating with a TP of ~INR215.