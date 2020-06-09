Buy Exide; target of Rs 205: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Exide

EXID's 4QFY20 operating performance was in-line as the impact of weaker revenues was offset by a favorable mix. We expect continued strength in the aftermarket with a shift from the unorganized to organized sector. Furthermore, FY21 would see the continued benefit of the mix (lower OEMs) and lead prices.

Outlook

We upgrade our EPS by 8%/10% for FY21/FY22E to factor lower revenues, a better mix, and lower lead prices. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR205.







