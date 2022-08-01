English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Exide; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Exide recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 01, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Exide


    Exide (EXID)’s robust 1QFY23 performance was driven by strong revenue growth in both automotive and industrial segments. We expect a sustained recovery led by OEM revival and aftermarket growth, with a continuous shift from the unorganized to the organized segments. We maintain our EPS estimates and BUY rating on the stock.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 14.2x/12.0x FY23E/FY24E standalone EPS. Valuing it at ~12x standalone Jun’24E EPS + INR34/share for a stake in HDFC Life Insurance (@ 40% Holdco discount), we arrive at our TP of ~INR200. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Exide -310722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Exide #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.