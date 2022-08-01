Buy Exide; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Exide

Exide (EXID)’s robust 1QFY23 performance was driven by strong revenue growth in both automotive and industrial segments. We expect a sustained recovery led by OEM revival and aftermarket growth, with a continuous shift from the unorganized to the organized segments. We maintain our EPS estimates and BUY rating on the stock.

Outlook

The stock trades at 14.2x/12.0x FY23E/FY24E standalone EPS. Valuing it at ~12x standalone Jun’24E EPS + INR34/share for a stake in HDFC Life Insurance (@ 40% Holdco discount), we arrive at our TP of ~INR200. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

