you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Exide Industries, target Rs 303: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 270-273 for the target of Rs 303 and a stop loss below Rs 252.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shitij Gandhi

SMC Global Securities

Exide Industries has been maintaining its uptrend ever since breakout above Rs 240 levels has been seen in the prices in the recent past.

However, after eight weeks of prolong consolidation in the range of Rs 245-270, the stock has once again given a fresh breakout last week along with marginally higher volumes.

Additionally, the fresh breakout has also been observed above the symmetrical triangle pattern which signifies that bulls are once again active in the scrip. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 270-273 for the target of Rs 303 and a stop loss below Rs 252.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:22 am

tags #Stocks Views

