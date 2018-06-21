Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 322: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Exide Industries

We initiate coverage on Exide Industries (EXIDE) with BUY rating and TP of Rs322. Our exhaustive channel check with 125+ dealers pan India across the company’s three major brands (Exide, SF Sonic and Dynex) indicates the management’s significant efforts to address ground level issues in the replacement market (which is critical for overall demand and remains the major revenue and profitability driver). The company’s efforts have translated into positive material difference and a pick-up in momentum across the brands. Further, the meaningful transition expected in commercial vehicle segment towards organized players post GST implementation will prove beneficial for EXIDE.

We believe that the recent efforts will continue to have a positive impact on the company in terms of market share and expect EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 17.9%/18.9% over FY2018-20E, led by revenue growth of 13.5%. We value core business on five year AOCF/EV yield methodology at Rs279/share and assign Rs43/share for life insurance business to arrive at a TP of Rs322. Key risks for the company include margin pressure due to high lead volatility and faster than expected EV penetration.

