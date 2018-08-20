App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 319: Centrum

Centrum bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 319 in its research report dated August 14, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Exide Industries


In our Exide IC note, we had indicated that EXIDE had taken several initiatives on the automotive side and the corrective actions over the past 2-3 years have yielded strong results and has further enhanced its position in the automotive replacement market. As a follow up series, we have now done our exhaustive channel checks with more than 50+ inverter/UPS battery dealers across all the brands and understand that similar to the automotive segment, the company has taken significant efforts to fill up the gaps and has deployed several corrective actions on the inverter/industrial side. Our interactions further suggest that these corrective actions have started yielding results in this segment as well.


Outlook


We value core business on five year AOCF/EV yield methodology at Rs276/share and assign Rs43/share for life insurance business to arrive at a TP of Rs319. Key risks for the company include margin pressure due to high lead volatility and faster than expected EV penetration.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2018 04:19 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Exide Industries #Recommendations

