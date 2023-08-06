Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 301: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries

Management foresees a steady demand in automotive segment and healthy traction in industrial segment. Soft commodity cost trend and revival in replacement demand would support its operating performance. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 16.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.9x its FY2025E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Exide Industries (Exide) with SOTP based PT of Rs 301 on expectation of recovery in replacement demand, healthy traction in OEM business and timely execution of its LI ion project.

