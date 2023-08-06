English
    Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 301: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 301 in its research report dated August 02, 2023.

    August 06, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries

    Management foresees a steady demand in automotive segment and healthy traction in industrial segment. Soft commodity cost trend and revival in replacement demand would support its operating performance. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 16.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.9x its FY2025E estimates.

    We maintain our Buy rating on Exide Industries (Exide) with SOTP based PT of Rs 301 on expectation of recovery in replacement demand, healthy traction in OEM business and timely execution of its LI ion project.

    first published: Aug 6, 2023 10:58 am

