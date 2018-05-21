App
May 21, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 298: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 298 in its research report dated May 08, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Exide Industries


Exide’s  4QFY18  Revenue,  EBIDTA  and  PAT  were  7/11/11%  ahead  of  our estimates. Net revenue at Rs 24.6bn (+26% YoY,) reflects strong traction in automotive  and  industrial batteries sales. EBITDA at Rs 3.38bn (+34% YoY) with  margin  at  13.7% (+86bpsYoY/133bpsQoQ), beat estimates led by higher operating  leverage. APAT stood at Rs 1.89bn (+16% YoY), impacted by higher depreciation  and  lower  other income (-34% QoQ). We believe Exide is well placed  to take advantage of strong OEM volume and accelerating replacement demand.

Outlook

We  have inched up EPS by 2.2% for FY20E. Expect revenue/EPS CAGR of 14/25% over  FY18-20E. Maintain Buy with revised SOTP-based TP of Rs 298, based on 20x FY20E EPS + 2x Inv (Rs 37) for the insurance business stake.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

