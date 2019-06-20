App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 249: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 249 in its research report dated May 14, 2019.

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Exide Industries


Exide Industries Limited is India’s largest manufacturer of lead acid storage batteries for both automotive and industrial applications. Exide is also a comprehensive power storage solutions provider in the areas of equipment selection, battery sizing, optimum room layout, installation and operation and maintenance. At Exide, we specialize in both conventional flooded as well as the latest VRLA batteries. We design, manufacture, market and sell the widest range of lead acid storage batteries. Our manufacturing strength includes nine factories strategically located all over India, of which seven factories are dedicated to batteries and the other 2 manufacture home UPS systems. Our international collaborations are instrumental in keeping us ahead of the competition curve.


Outlook


On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 249/- share an upside of 15% from current levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 20, 2019 01:09 pm

tags #Buy #Exide Industries #Keynotes Financial Opiniery #Recommendations

