Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 242: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 242 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Exide Industries
Exide’s Q1FY20 results were ahead of our estimates. The net revenue was ` 27.8bn (+0.2% YoY on a high base) (vs estimate of ` 25bn), as the increase in revenue from the automotive replacement and industrial segments, was offset by fall in lead prices and weak OEMs sales. The EBITDA was ` 4bn (+4.3% YoY), with expanded margin at 14.7% (+57bps YoY/+31bps QoQ) due to a decline in lead prices, a better product mix, and cost control measures. The APAT grew 7% YoY to ` 2.25bn in Q1FY20.
Outlook
We lower our multiple to 17x and maintain Buy, with SOTP-based TP of ` 242 (17x FY21E EPS + 1.5x Inv (` 30) for the insurance).
