Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 242: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Exide Industries

Exide’s Q1FY20 results were ahead of our estimates. The net revenue was ` 27.8bn (+0.2% YoY on a high base) (vs estimate of ` 25bn), as the increase in revenue from the automotive replacement and industrial segments, was offset by fall in lead prices and weak OEMs sales. The EBITDA was ` 4bn (+4.3% YoY), with expanded margin at 14.7% (+57bps YoY/+31bps QoQ) due to a decline in lead prices, a better product mix, and cost control measures. The APAT grew 7% YoY to ` 2.25bn in Q1FY20.

Outlook

We lower our multiple to 17x and maintain Buy, with SOTP-based TP of ` 242 (17x FY21E EPS + 1.5x Inv (` 30) for the insurance).

