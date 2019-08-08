App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 12:36 PM IST

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 242: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 242 in its research report dated August 02, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Exide Industries


Exide’s Q1FY20 results were ahead of our estimates. The net revenue was ` 27.8bn (+0.2% YoY on a high base) (vs estimate of ` 25bn), as the increase in revenue from the automotive replacement and industrial segments, was offset by fall in lead prices and weak OEMs sales. The EBITDA was ` 4bn (+4.3% YoY), with expanded margin at 14.7% (+57bps YoY/+31bps QoQ) due to a decline in lead prices, a better product mix, and cost control measures. The APAT grew 7% YoY to ` 2.25bn in Q1FY20.


Outlook


We lower our multiple to 17x and maintain Buy, with SOTP-based TP of ` 242 (17x FY21E EPS + 1.5x Inv (` 30) for the insurance).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 8, 2019 12:36 pm

