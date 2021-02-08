MARKET NEWS

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 238: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 238 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

Broker Research
February 08, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries


EXID’s 3QFY21 revenues/EBITDA/PAT were in-line, wherein the company reported highest ever adj PAT at Rs2.4bn. EBITDA margins expanded by 110bp YoY/20bp QoQ at 14.4% led by favorable product mix and better cost control initiatives. Going forward, we believe growth drivers are in place for EXIDE led by i) continued growth in auto and non-auto replacement volumes and ii) structural market share gains for organized players. Further EXIDE has recently commenced battery supply to EV 3W segment which should address concern on EV battery readiness and help drive re-rating. We have largely maintained EPS and factor in revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 9%/11%/12% over FY20-23E.


Outlook


We maintain ‘Buy’ with revised SoTP based price target of Rs238 (earlier Rs236, based on 16x Mar’23E core EPS plus Rs16 for insurance subsidiary). Stock is trading at 16.3x/13.9x for FY22/23 core EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Exide Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:44 pm

