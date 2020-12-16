MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 234: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 234 in its research report dated December 16, 2020.

Broker Research
December 16, 2020 / 12:09 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries


We re-iterate BUY on Exide Industries (EXID) as the company is in a sweet spot, 1) to ride intensified replacement market share gains (~1-2% in each segments) from unorganized players post lockdown, 2) entry with new OEMs to help strengthen its leadership, 3) channel checks indicate replacement demand to come back in high margin telecom segments, post lull of 2-3 years due to lower capex by telcos and 4) exports to scale up. With capex cycle largely over, we estimate FCF of Rs23.7bn in FY21-23E (v/s Rs7.5bn in FY18- 20) and factor in revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 6%/9.9%//10%.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with revised price target of Rs234 (v/s Rs194) as we raise target multiple to 16x Mar’23E EPS (v/s 14x Sep’22 EPS) to factor in structural market share gains plus Rs23 for value of insurance arm. We tweak FY22/23 EPS estimates by 1-3% to factor in higher trading content in replacement segment.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Exide Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 16, 2020 12:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.