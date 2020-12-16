Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 234: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries

We re-iterate BUY on Exide Industries (EXID) as the company is in a sweet spot, 1) to ride intensified replacement market share gains (~1-2% in each segments) from unorganized players post lockdown, 2) entry with new OEMs to help strengthen its leadership, 3) channel checks indicate replacement demand to come back in high margin telecom segments, post lull of 2-3 years due to lower capex by telcos and 4) exports to scale up. With capex cycle largely over, we estimate FCF of Rs23.7bn in FY21-23E (v/s Rs7.5bn in FY18- 20) and factor in revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 6%/9.9%//10%.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with revised price target of Rs234 (v/s Rs194) as we raise target multiple to 16x Mar’23E EPS (v/s 14x Sep’22 EPS) to factor in structural market share gains plus Rs23 for value of insurance arm. We tweak FY22/23 EPS estimates by 1-3% to factor in higher trading content in replacement segment.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.