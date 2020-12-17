MARKET NEWS

Buy Exide Industries: target of Rs 229: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 229 in its research report dated December 16, 2020.

December 17, 2020 / 01:40 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries


Our interactions with battery dealers reveal strong recovery in two-wheelers replacement demand, while four-wheelers replacement demand and industrial demand are catching up. Dealers are concerned about receiving enough supply to meet demand, especially in the two-wheelers’ battery market. We are of view that higher-than-expected demand from OEMs and shortage of certain imported components have led to supply issues. We maintain our earnings estimates and expect earnings to post a 14.2% CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E. Valuing Exide’s core business at 10% discount to its 10-year average multiple, we value the company at Rs. 229, providing 18% upside from current levels. The stock is trading at P/Core EPS multiple of 14.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.8x its FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Exide Industries Limited (Exide) with a revised PT of Rs. 229, factoring better valuation multiples owing to a better outlook for batteries demand in the automotive sector, driven by increased mobility.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Exide Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 17, 2020 01:40 pm

