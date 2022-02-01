MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Exide Industries: target of Rs 229: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 229 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries


    In Q3FY22, Exide’s reported revenues, EBITDA and PAT lagged our expectations by 8.7%, 19.4% and 15.5% respectively, largely due to input cost pressures. Exide is expected to benefit from a recovery in automotive demand, improving share of replacement sales and rising sales of industrial batteries. Divestment of insurance business to help company to focus on its core business. Earnings are likely to post a 14.3% CAGR during FY2021-FY2023E, driven by a 13.2% revenue CAGR and a 30-bps improvement in EBITDA margins.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 229. The stock is available at comfortable valuations at P/E multiple of 11.8x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.6x its FY2023E estimates.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 16:00 hrs Exide Industries was quoting at Rs 175.05, up Rs 1.65, or 0.95 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 178.70 and an intraday low of Rs 172.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 497,387 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 321,155 shares, an increase of 54.87 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.08 percent or Rs 1.90 at Rs 173.40.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 220.60 and 52-week low Rs 152.65 on 24 February, 2021 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 20.65 percent below its 52-week high and 14.67 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 14,879.25 crore.


     For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Exide Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 05:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.