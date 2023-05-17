Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 227: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries
The management is optimistic on EBITDA margin expansion and a rise in replacement demand in FY24.. Battery pack assembly business has won an order of Rs 600-700 crore, Li-ion cell project is on track. Stock trades at an attractive valuation at a P/E multiple of 13.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.6x its FY2025E estimates.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy on Exide Industries with a revised PT of Rs 227 in expectations of a recovery in replacement demand and a 17.4% earnings CAGR over FY23-25E.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.