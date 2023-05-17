English
    Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 227: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 227 in its research report dated May 16, 2023.

    May 17, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries

    The management is optimistic on EBITDA margin expansion and a rise in replacement demand in FY24.. Battery pack assembly business has won an order of Rs 600-700 crore, Li-ion cell project is on track. Stock trades at an attractive valuation at a P/E multiple of 13.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.6x its FY2025E estimates.

    We maintain a Buy on Exide Industries with a revised PT of Rs 227 in expectations of a recovery in replacement demand and a 17.4% earnings CAGR over FY23-25E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:39 pm