Buy Exide Industries target of Rs 227: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 227 in its research report dated April 29, 2021.

May 21, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries


EXID’s 4QFY21 results exceeded expectations as EBITDA/Adj PAT came 8- 12% higher to PLe, led by effective cost control. While there was a significant pick up in automotive segment (both OE and replacement), industrial and UPS division too started picking up. Going forward we believe stronger growth in replacement segment (~65% of industry) to continue coupled with new product launches across segments. Consequently, operating leverage and cost control to offset lead inflation keeping FY22 margins stable and expanding ~100bp in FY23.



Outlook


We maintain ‘Buy’ with SoTP based price target of Rs227 (unchanged), based on 16x Mar’23E core EPS plus Rs16 for insurance subsidiary. Stock is trading at 16.8x/13.4x for FY22/23 core EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Exide Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: May 21, 2021 02:08 pm

