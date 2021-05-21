Buy Exide Industries target of Rs 227: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries

EXID’s 4QFY21 results exceeded expectations as EBITDA/Adj PAT came 8- 12% higher to PLe, led by effective cost control. While there was a significant pick up in automotive segment (both OE and replacement), industrial and UPS division too started picking up. Going forward we believe stronger growth in replacement segment (~65% of industry) to continue coupled with new product launches across segments. Consequently, operating leverage and cost control to offset lead inflation keeping FY22 margins stable and expanding ~100bp in FY23.

Outlook

We maintain ‘Buy’ with SoTP based price target of Rs227 (unchanged), based on 16x Mar’23E core EPS plus Rs16 for insurance subsidiary. Stock is trading at 16.8x/13.4x for FY22/23 core EPS.

