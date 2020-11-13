Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 216: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Exide Industries

Q2FY21 revenue grew 5% yoy to Rs27.5bn (est.:Rs27.4bn), supported by growth in Auto replacement and UPS segments. Revenue growth could have been better, but dispatches were impacted by supply-chain issues in the quarter. Robust replacement demand, coupled with a pick-up in OEM/industrial segments, is expected to support revenue performance going ahead. We expect revenue growth to improve to 24%/14% in H2FY21/FY22. EBITDA margin expanded 20bps to 14.2% (est.: 14.1%), on better mix and cost-reduction efforts. Exide has taken price hikes to partially pass-through the recent increase in lead prices. We expect EBITDA margin to broadly sustain around 14% level in H2FY21/FY22. Average ROCE is expected at 17%, with FCF of Rs6bn/year over FY21-23E.

Outlook

Retain Buy with a TP of Rs216 (Rs205 earlier), based on 15x FY23E EPS (Sep’22E EPS earlier) and the value of the Insurance business at Rs30/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.