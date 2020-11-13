PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 216: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 216 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Exide Industries


Q2FY21 revenue grew 5% yoy to Rs27.5bn (est.:Rs27.4bn), supported by growth in Auto replacement and UPS segments. Revenue growth could have been better, but dispatches were impacted by supply-chain issues in the quarter. Robust replacement demand, coupled with a pick-up in OEM/industrial segments, is expected to support revenue performance going ahead. We expect revenue growth to improve to 24%/14% in H2FY21/FY22. EBITDA margin expanded 20bps to 14.2% (est.: 14.1%), on better mix and cost-reduction efforts. Exide has taken price hikes to partially pass-through the recent increase in lead prices. We expect EBITDA margin to broadly sustain around 14% level in H2FY21/FY22. Average ROCE is expected at 17%, with FCF of Rs6bn/year over FY21-23E.


Outlook


Retain Buy with a TP of Rs216 (Rs205 earlier), based on 15x FY23E EPS (Sep’22E EPS earlier) and the value of the Insurance business at Rs30/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Exide Industries #Recommendations

