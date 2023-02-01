 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries

With a 170 bps q-o-q expansion in gross margin the EBITDA margin expanded by 70 bps q-o-q to 11.8%. Exide is expected to benefit from a robust automotive & industrial demand and expects its market share to grow in both OEMs and replacement markets. The management is aspiring for an EBITDA margin in the range of 14-15% from current EBITDA margin range of 11-12%. The company plans its 12-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant to start production by FY24 and fully operative by FY26, with a total investment of Rs6,000 crore from internal accruals.

The stock trades at an attractive valuation at P/E multiple of 9.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.6x its FY2025E core estimates.