    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM's Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    February 01, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries

    With a 170 bps q-o-q expansion in gross margin the EBITDA margin expanded by 70 bps q-o-q to 11.8%. Exide is expected to benefit from a robust automotive & industrial demand and expects its market share to grow in both OEMs and replacement markets. The management is aspiring for an EBITDA margin in the range of 14-15% from current EBITDA margin range of 11-12%. The company plans its 12-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant to start production by FY24 and fully operative by FY26, with a total investment of Rs6,000 crore from internal accruals.

    Outlook

    The stock trades at an attractive valuation at P/E multiple of 9.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.6x its FY2025E core estimates.