Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

With a 170 bps q-o-q expansion in gross margin the EBITDA margin expanded by 70 bps q-o-q to 11.8%. Exide is expected to benefit from a robust automotive & industrial demand and expects its market share to grow in both OEMs and replacement markets. The management is aspiring for an EBITDA margin in the range of 14-15% from current EBITDA margin range of 11-12%. The company plans its 12-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant to start production by FY24 and fully operative by FY26, with a total investment of Rs6,000 crore from internal accruals.

Outlook

The stock trades at an attractive valuation at P/E multiple of 9.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.6x its FY2025E core estimates.

