    Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 210: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated February 01, 2022.

    February 02, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries


    EXID’s 3QFY22 results came below our expectations as topline/EBITDA came 5%/14% below PLe, owing to a seasonally weak quarter. We anticipate strong pickup in auto replacement market that led to growth in replacement volumes at lower double digit, while OE volumes declined due to lower offtake from OEMs. Additionally, there was significant pickup in industrial UPS demand and exports volume. However, gross margins were impacted due to lower pricing actions in the quarter and higher commodity costs (-490/-180bps YoY/QoQ). Going forward, we expect replacement demand (~65% of industry) to further improve with pickup in economic activity. However, we see increasing commodity cost to put pressure on margins, partly offset by operating leverage and cost control measures. We believe that Exide's recent commitment to Li-ion cell manufacturing and setting up multi GW facility is positive for the stock.


    Outlook


    We cut our revenue estimates for FY23/24 to factor in slower growth in automotive segment and assign ‘BUY’ rating with SoTP based price target of Rs210, based on 15x Dec’23E core EPS plus Rs14 for HDFC Life stake. We believe stock is trading at attractive valuation of 14x FY23E EPS, however, success of technology investment for Li-ion is critical amidst increasing competitive intensity and changing technology landscape.


    At 16:00 hrs Exide Industries was quoting at Rs 175.05, down Rs 0.00, or 0.00 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 178.00 and an intraday low of Rs 174.55.


    It was trading with volumes of 193,861 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 320,809 shares, a decrease of -39.57 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.95 percent or Rs 1.65 at Rs 175.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 220.60 and 52-week low Rs 152.65 on 24 February, 2021 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 20.65 percent below its 52-week high and 14.67 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 14,879.25 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:20 pm
