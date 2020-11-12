Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 201: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Exide Industries

Exide posted a strong operating performance in 2Q amid challenging environment. Revenue grew 6% YoY to Rs 27.53bn led by improvement in automotive replacement demand and traction in UPS batteries. EBITDA was above estimates, at Rs.3.92bn (+7% YoY) with margin of 14.2% (+17bps YoY) led by cost control measures. After consistence underperformance against its peers Amara Raja (AMRJ) over the past three quarters, Exide made a strong comeback (shown in Exhibit 6 and 7) in 2QFY21 primarily due to its core strengths including a strong dealer network (~48k direct plus indirect dealers), diverse geographic footprint with deep presence in rural market, manufacturing units spread across regions and digital marketing engagement. The key near to medium term tailwinds for Exide includes – 1) Strong pickup in replacement demand from 3Q and change in rural vs urban sales mix, (where Exide’s presence is better than AMRJ), 2) improved traction for batteries in tractor segment and 3) traction in life insurance business (PBT improved to Rs 50mn in 2QFY20 to 248mn in 2QFY21) and 4) strong FCF. While the overall demand scenario has improved since reopening of the economy, replacement demand is still below pre-Covid level for the four wheeler due to slowdown in Ola/Uber and tour & travel business, which is expected to improve in 2HFY21. Although 2W battery demand is strong, there is short supply in most parts of the country. Lead batteries prices are firm due to supply side constraint. Moreover, demand recovery in OEMs and Industrial segments shall also benefit bottom-line.

Outlook

We recommend Buy with SOTP-based TP of Rs 201 (16x FY23E EPS + 1x Inv. (Rs 20) for insurance business).

