Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 198: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Exide Industries

Q4FY20 revenue declined 21% yoy to Rs20.6bn, below estimate of Rs22.7bn, owing to lower-than-expected revenue in the industrial segment. Adjusted PAT fell 20% to Rs1.7bn, above estimates of Rs1.5bn, due to the better gross margin and lower tax rate. Due to the impact of the lockdown and expectation of a gradual pick-up in demand, we reduce our FY21 revenue estimate by 11% to Rs92bn, but broadly retain FY22E revenue forecast at Rs114bn. Amid the overall weakness in the Auto sector in FY21E, a quicker recovery is expected in the Battery segment, driven by an improvement in aftermarket demand stemming from the replacement of old and discharged batteries after the lockdowns.

Outlook

Average ROCE is expected at 16%, with FCF of Rs7bn/year over FY21-22E. Valuations are inexpensive with core P/E of 13x on FY22E. We retain Buy, with a TP of Rs198 (Rs189 earlier), based on 15x FY22E EPS. Maintain EW stance in sector EAP.







