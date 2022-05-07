English
    Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 195: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Exide Industries


    In Q4, strong growth in automotive and robust demand in the industrial verticals were the highlights for Exide Industries. Exports continue to grow faster as it continues to increase its presence in global markets in both the automotive and industrial verticals. Also, its partnership with SVOLT to manufacture lithium-ion batteries augurs well for long term growth.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy at a revised TP of Rs.195 (14x FY24e).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Exide Industries #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2022 09:36 am
