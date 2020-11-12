PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 194: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 194 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries


EXIDE 2QFY21 margins exceeded expectations at 14.2% (PLe 13%, +10bp YoY) led by cost control measures and better gross margins. While there was significant pick up in replacement and UPS batteries demand, OEM segment too started picking up in later part of the quarter. Going forward we believe stronger growth in replacement segment (~65% of industry) to continue coupled with recovery in OEM demand. Consequently, favorable mix along with benign RM should help ~150bp YoY margin expansion in FY21 to 15.3%. We increase FY21/FY22/23 EPS by 7.4%/2.9%/1.3% to factor in higher replacement sales. We expect organized players including EXIDE to see market share expansion (~1-1.5% in CV, tractor and motorcycle segment)) led by weakening competitive position of small regional/unorganized players.



Outlook


Hence, we maintain buy with revised price target of Rs194 (earlier Rs191) based on 14x Sep-22 standalone EPS plus Rs21 value of insurance business. Stock trades at 13.7x/12.6x FY22/23 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Buy #Exide Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.