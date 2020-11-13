Buy Exide Industries: target of Rs 192: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Exide Industries

Exide Industries (Exide) Q2 results were broadly in line with estimates. Demand is improving with topline recovering strongly to 6% growth in Q2 compared to 44% drop in Q1. We expect double digit growth in FY22 driven by normalisation of economic activities. Cost control and technological upgradation measures to result in margin improvement. P/E of ~12x FY23 core earnings is lower than long term historical average of 16-17x.

Outlook

We recommend Buy with PT of Rs 192.

