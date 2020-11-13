Buy Exide Industries: target of Rs 192: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Exide Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 192 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.
Exide Industries (Exide) Q2 results were broadly in line with estimates. Demand is improving with topline recovering strongly to 6% growth in Q2 compared to 44% drop in Q1. We expect double digit growth in FY22 driven by normalisation of economic activities. Cost control and technological upgradation measures to result in margin improvement. P/E of ~12x FY23 core earnings is lower than long term historical average of 16-17x.
Outlook
We recommend Buy with PT of Rs 192.
