PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Exide Industries: target of Rs 192: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Exide Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 192 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Exide Industries


Exide Industries (Exide) Q2 results were broadly in line with estimates. Demand is improving with topline recovering strongly to 6% growth in Q2 compared to 44% drop in Q1. We expect double digit growth in FY22 driven by normalisation of economic activities. Cost control and technological upgradation measures to result in margin improvement. P/E of ~12x FY23 core earnings is lower than long term historical average of 16-17x.


Outlook


We recommend Buy with PT of Rs 192.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #Buy #Exide Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.