    Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 189: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 189 in its research report date May 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Exide Industries


    EXID’s 4QFY22 results were mixed where revenue outperformance continued with ~7% QoQ growth (v/s flat growth expected). However, margins contracted steeply QoQ by ~140bp to 10.2% (est 10.6%, cons 11.6%), led by RM inflation (gross margin contracted ~300bp QoQ to lowest at 28%). Sharp RM inflation in the recent pat has overshadowed the tight cost control with aggregate other operating expense has declined ~170bp/~80bp in 4Q/3Q. We believe RM cost inflation to continue impact gross margins as Lead prices continues to rise ~3.5% so-far in 1QFY23 (v/s ~22% spike in FY22). Over the midterm, EXID’s successful execution on EV battery manufacturing foray (such as 1) lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing through collaboration with SVOLT and 2) Nexcharge -fully automated lithium-ion battery packs and modules manufacturing plant) would act as key growth drivers for future technologies. While EXID’s LAB business is expected to grow 7‐8% CAGR over 3‐5 years, significant EV battery foray is key trigger for the stock. EXID is trading at 13.6/10.5x of FY23/24 EPS (v/s 10‐year LPA of 21.6x).


    Outlook


    We estimate Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 10%/18.7%/19.3% over FY22‐24E and tweak FY22/23 estimates to factor in for higher RM. Our current estimates do not factor in any significant capex on foray in to EV battery manufacturing. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs189 (11x Mar-24 EPS + 50% holdco discount to HDFC Life stake).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Exide Industries #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 7, 2022 09:38 am
