Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 188: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Exide Industries

Continued expectation of market-share loss in two-wheelers and lower inverter sales would impact Exide’s revenue and earnings this year. However, we expect the low-base-effect driven growth in both its OEM and aftermarket businesses in FY22.

Outlook

With this, we maintain our Buy rating at a target price of Rs188.

