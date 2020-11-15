Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 188: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 188 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Exide Industries
Continued expectation of market-share loss in two-wheelers and lower inverter sales would impact Exide’s revenue and earnings this year. However, we expect the low-base-effect driven growth in both its OEM and aftermarket businesses in FY22.
Outlook
With this, we maintain our Buy rating at a target price of Rs188.
