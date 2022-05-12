Buy Exide Industries: target of Rs 183: Sharekhan

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries

In Q4FY2022, Exide EBITDA and adjusted PAT came below street’s expectations by 8.8% and 4.8%, respectively, largely driven by input cost inflation coupled with high fuel and freight costs. Exide is expected to benefit from recovery in automotive demand, improving share of replacement sales, and rising sales of industrial batteries. Exide formed a new subsidiary to set up a multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in technical collaboration with SVOLT Energy Solutions.

Outlook

We have cut our estimates to build margin pressure, but valuations are attractive at P/E multiple of 9.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.6x its FY2024E estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More