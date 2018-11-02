Buy Everest Industries; target of Rs 575: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Everest Industries

Buttressed by the better performance of its BP and SB divisions, Everest reported a good performance. With the widest range of roofing products, its continuous focus on launching variants with value-added features and its improving operating efficiency, it would continue to benefit from rising demand. Rising raw material and crude oil prices, however, and a depreciating rupee would be matters of concern. We have a Buy rating on the stock, with a higher TP of `575.

Outlook

With the good Q2 performance, we expect the growth trend to persist. We have a Buy rating. Assigning a PE of 12x FY20e EPS, we arrive at a target of `575.

