Buy Everest Industries; target of Rs 575: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Everest Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated October 29, 2018.
Buttressed by the better performance of its BP and SB divisions, Everest reported a good performance. With the widest range of roofing products, its continuous focus on launching variants with value-added features and its improving operating efficiency, it would continue to benefit from rising demand. Rising raw material and crude oil prices, however, and a depreciating rupee would be matters of concern. We have a Buy rating on the stock, with a higher TP of `575.
Outlook
With the good Q2 performance, we expect the growth trend to persist. We have a Buy rating. Assigning a PE of 12x FY20e EPS, we arrive at a target of `575.
