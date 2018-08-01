App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eveready Industries; target of Rs 322: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Eveready Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 322 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Kotak Securities's research report on Eveready Industries


EIIL Q1FY19 result was higher than our estimates; company posted operating margin expansion following the immense disappointment in the previous quarter, when the company reported EBITDA loss. Management is able to reassure (during the course of our interaction) that most of the challenges are close to get sorted and situation across verticals have largely stabilized now.


Outlook


Maintain FY19/20 forecasts and DCF assumptions; we recommend ‘BUY’ with unchanged target price of Rs 322. Despite attractive upside potential, we expect stock to remain under pressure in the short term, susceptible to 1/ further developments in the CCI event and 2/ reversal in sales momentum.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #Eveready Industries #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

