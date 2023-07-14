Buy EURINR; target of : 92.40 : June 14, 2023: ICICI Direct

English
    ICICI Direct, Euro is likely to hold its gains amid weakness in the dollar. The hawkish minutes of June ECB meeting also strengthened the prospects of further hike in interest rate.

    July 14, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro is likely to hold its gains amid weakness in the dollar. The hawkish minutes of June ECB meeting also strengthened the prospects of further hike in interest rate. EURUSD is most likely to rise towards 1.1270 level as long as it trades above 1.1160. EURINR may find the support near 91.70 level and rise towards 92.40 level.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 14, 2023 10:54 am