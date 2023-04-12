Buy EURINR; target of : 90.00 : ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro edged up more than 0.50% yesterday amid a weak US dollar and rise in Germany 10 year’s bond yields. Meanwhile, further upside was capped as retail sales in the Euro Area fell 0.8% from a month earlier in February 2023, following an upwardly revised 0.3% growth in January and matching market expectations. The latest reading added to signs of subdued domestic demand across the bloc due to a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rising borrowing costs and concerns over a potential recession • The Euro is expected to trade on a bullish note amid weakness in US dollar. Further, the Euro may be supported as French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the European Central Bank will keep fighting excessive price growth even as its policy response is shifting gears. EURINR is expected to continue its upward trend towards the level of 90.00.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR Apr futures contract (NSE) Buy EURINR in the range of 89.70-89.72 Target: 90.00 Stoploss: 89.50 Support: 89.50/89.40 Resistance: 90.00/90.10

