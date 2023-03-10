Buy EURINR; target of : 87.25 : ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro witnessed a rebound on Thursday as weakness in the dollar supported the Euro to rise back towards key psychological zone of 1.06. Further, an upward revision in French Q4 private sector payrolls to up 0.2% QoQ from 0.0% has supported the pair • The Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias amid weakness in dollar. The pair has held the support of 1.053 and moved back towards 1.06. On the daily charts, formation of a bullish engulfing pattern will support the pair. Hence, as long as it holds the immediate support at 1.053, it is expected to rise near the immediate hurdle at 1.065 (20 Day EMA). EURINR (March) is expected to rise towards 87.50 as long as it holds the key support at 86.50.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR March futures contract (NSE) Buy EURINR in the range of 86.80-86.82 Target:87.25 Stoploss: 86.60 Support: 86.80/86.60 Resistance: 87.25/87.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

10032023 - currency