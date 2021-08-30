MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy EURINR; target of 87.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar declined 0.40% on Friday after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole meeting indicated the central bank may start tapering its bond buying programme by year end but will continue to hold interest rates at current level.

August 30, 2021 / 12:42 PM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar declined 0.40% on Friday after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole meeting indicated the central bank may start tapering its bond buying programme by year end but will continue to hold interest rates at current level • Rupee future maturing on September 28 appreciated by 0.76% on Friday’s trading session on positive domestic markets. Further, traders remained cautious ahead of US Fed Chair Powell’s speech • The rupee is likely to continue its strength amid weakness in dollar, FII inflows and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Market sentiments improved as the US Federal Reserve failed to offer exact timing of tapering beyond saying it could be this year. However, concerns over an uptick in daily Covid-19 cases in India and surge in crude oil prices may hurt the rupee. US$INR (September) is likely to trade at 73.50-73.90.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR September futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy EURINR in the range of 86.82-86.85Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 87.15Stop Loss: 86.70
Support: 86.70/86.60Resistance: 87.15/87.30
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Aug 30, 2021 08:37 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.