    HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy EURINR ; target of : 84.90 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro appreciated by 0.31% on the back of improved manufacturing PMI and decline in unemployment rate from Euro area.

    February 02, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
    Tega Industries IPO

    Tega Industries IPO

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro appreciated by 0.31% on the back of improved manufacturing PMI and decline in unemployment rate from Euro area. Eurozone manufacturing growth made gains to 58.70 in January 2022 as supply chain bottlenecks eased. Meanwhile, optimistic sentiments in the European markets and uptick in Germany 10 year treasury yields supported the Euro • The Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias mainly due to weakness in dollar and increase in risk appetite in the global markets. However, expectation of disappointing economic data from Euro area and divergence in the Monetary policy may cap further upside in the single currency. The Euro zone CPI is forecast to decline by 4.3% in January 2022 compared to 5.0% in December 2021. EURINR (February) is expected to rise further towards 85.20 levels for the day.

    Intra-day strategy 

    EURINR February futures contract (NSE)
    Buy EURINR in the range of 74.92-74.94
    Target: 84.90Stop Loss: 84.45
    Support: 84.45/84.25Resistance: 84.90/85.20

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:15 am
